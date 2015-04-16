BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBITDA rises to DKK 78 mln; outlook unchanged

April 16 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 800 million Danish crowns ($114.53 million) versus 675 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA 78 million crowns versus 47 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 EBIT loss 10 million crowns versus loss 28 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2014/15 remains unchanged

* Continuing business is expected to show high single digit revenue growth for 2014/15

* Estimated EBIT for continuing business is expected to be negative 230 million - 260 million crowns for 2014/15 financial year

