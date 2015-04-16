FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBITDA rises to DKK 78 mln; outlook unchanged
April 16, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBITDA rises to DKK 78 mln; outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 800 million Danish crowns ($114.53 million) versus 675 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA 78 million crowns versus 47 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 EBIT loss 10 million crowns versus loss 28 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2014/15 remains unchanged

* Continuing business is expected to show high single digit revenue growth for 2014/15

* Estimated EBIT for continuing business is expected to be negative 230 million - 260 million crowns for 2014/15 financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9848 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

