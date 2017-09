BRIEF-Data Respons Q1 EBITDA rises to NOK 15.3 million

April 16 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Q1 operating revenue 241 million Norwegian crowns ($30.86 million) versus 225 million crowns last year

* Q1 EBITDA 15.3 million crowns versus 13.4 million crowns last year

* Q1 order intake 262 million crowns versus 200 million crowns last year

* End-Q1 order backlog 744 million crowns versus 601 million crowns last year

* Proposes to continue with a dividend of 1.00 crown per share for 2014