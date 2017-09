April 16 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* It has acquired controlling ownership of California-based Streetline, Inc., an innovative provider of smart parking solutions

* CEO - we will continue to invest in Streetline until it begins to contribute positively to Kapsch TrafficCom earnings, which is projected to occur in about 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)