BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions announces changes in supervisory board

April 16 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Heinz-Otto Peitgen, Chairman of supervisory board and Peter Kuhlmann-Lehmkuhle, member of supervisory board will resign from their respective offices effective as of end of annual general meeting on June 9

* Supervisory board has decided to propose Joerg Faessler and Glen Hilton, both in responsible executive positions at Varian Medical Systems as members of supervisory board

* Election of two new supervisory board members at AGM on June 9