BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees FY HEPS between 45 pct to 55 pct lower
April 16, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees FY HEPS between 45 pct to 55 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron trading statement, strategic update and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Altron TMT division (telecommunications, multi-media and it businesses) has experienced a decline in profit levels notwithstanding strong performance of it businesses

* Company’s headline earnings per share for financial year ended 28 February 2015 is expected to be between 45 pct - 55 pct lower (between 85 cents and 103

* Co’s basic earnings per share which incorporates various significant impairments is expected to be between 95 pct and 110 pct lower

* Certain material non-core assets have been identified for disposal and group is exploring strategic equity and technology partnerships with global industry players in other areas of business

* Particular emphasis is being placed on need to significantly reduce central costs by creating a leaner management structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

