BRIEF-IPF increases pricing of euro medium term notes by 100 mln euro
April 16, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPF increases pricing of euro medium term notes by 100 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Pricing of euro medium term notes

* Has increased outstanding amount of its 5.750 per cent. Notes due 2021 ( “notes”) by eur 100m, bringing new total amount to eur 400m

* New tranche of notes was priced at a reoffer price of 100%, equating to a reoffer yield of 5.75 pct, and is due to be issued under IPF’s euro medium-term note programme established on 19 April 2010

* Notes are expected to be rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings

* Managers are Citigroup Global Markets Limited and HSBC Bank Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

