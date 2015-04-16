FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive sees Q2 revenues of around EUR 265 mln
April 16, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive sees Q2 revenues of around EUR 265 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive Asa

* Q1 2015 revenues of EUR 270.0 million, EUR 14.2 million up from Q1 2014, including favorable currency effects of EUR 18.8 million

* Q1 EBIT EUR 16.7 million versus EUR 18.1 million year ago

* Says EBIT impacted by increased R&D activity to address future growth opportunities (EUR 4.2 million) and loss on sale of a subsidiary (EUR 1.5 million)

* Q1 pretax profit EUR 9.0 mln versus EUR 15.4 mln

* Revenues for Q2 2015 are expected to be approx. EUR 265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
