April 17 (Reuters) - Vexim SA :

* Vexim reports 1-year results of comparative randomized study of Spinejack versus Balloon Kyphoplasty

* Says results of a pilot feasibility study were excellent

* Study compares safety and performances of Spinejack to Medtronic Balloon in treatment of vertebral compression fractures in patients with osteoporosis

