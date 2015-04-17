BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim's unit buys distributor companies operating in East Russia

April 17 (Reuters) - Borusan Yatirim :
* Says its unit Borusan Makina ve Guc Sistemleri (BMGS) buys Caterpillar’s Russian Federation Far East operations from Tiger Machinery
* Unit buys Tiger Machinery’s subsidiaries Amur Machinery and Services LLC, Sakhalin Machinery LLC and Tekhnika Dalniy Vostok LLC
* Says Tiger Machinery’s subsidiaries are operating in infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, mining and forestry sectors by selling machines and power systems and providing after sale customer support
* Total sales revenue of these three companies was $120 million in 2014
