BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim's unit buys distributor companies operating in East Russia
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim's unit buys distributor companies operating in East Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Borusan Yatirim :

* Says its unit Borusan Makina ve Guc Sistemleri (BMGS) buys Caterpillar’s Russian Federation Far East operations from Tiger Machinery

* Unit buys Tiger Machinery’s subsidiaries Amur Machinery and Services LLC, Sakhalin Machinery LLC and Tekhnika Dalniy Vostok LLC

* Says Tiger Machinery’s subsidiaries are operating in infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, mining and forestry sectors by selling machines and power systems and providing after sale customer support

* Total sales revenue of these three companies was $120 million in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

