(Refiles brief to add currency ($) in conversion in second bullet point.)

April 17 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Increases investment in stem cell activity

* Says invests an additional 0.8 million Swedish crowns ($93,134) in Cellaviva AB, a Swedish commercial biobank for stem cells Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5898 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)