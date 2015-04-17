FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schouw & Co: BioMar signs memorandum of understanding for joint venture in China
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co: BioMar signs memorandum of understanding for joint venture in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Wholly-owned subsidiary BioMar AS signs memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture with Chinese company Tongwei Co. Ltd.

* Says agreement will involve building a joint aqua feed factory in China with an annual capacity of about 100,000 metric tons, which is expected to begin operations in 2016

* Expects to make an initial investment of about $10 million in joint venture, but parties intend to review potential for additional production units in China and South-East Asia on a regular basis

* New agreement will not influence BioMar’s revenue and earnings guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
