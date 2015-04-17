FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse enters long form agreement with Funtik Entertainment
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse enters long form agreement with Funtik Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse enters long form agreement with Funtik Entertainment, a Russian partner, to extend coproduction of series Funtik and Kappa

* Deal foresees option to produce 26 more episodes to be executed by December 31 2015

* If the option will be exercised, the first 26 episodes of two series should be completed by September 2016

* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse will receive 35 to 60 percent of revenues according to the country of distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
