BRIEF-Poundland says written to CMA for 3-week suspension of phase II review
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poundland says written to CMA for 3-week suspension of phase II review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Poundland Group Plc

* Further statement on UK Competition and Markets Authority’s review of Poundland’s proposed acquisition of 99p Stores

* After careful consideration, Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to CMA

* Has written to CMA to request standard three week suspension of commencement of that phase II review

* During this period, Poundland will continue to consider carefully whether to proceed with a phase II review or to withdraw from proposed transaction

* CMA has announced merger will therefore be referred for a phase II review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
