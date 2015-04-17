BRIEF-Poundland says written to CMA for 3-week suspension of phase II review

April 17 (Reuters) - Poundland Group Plc
* Further statement on UK Competition and Markets Authority’s review of Poundland’s proposed acquisition of 99p Stores
* After careful consideration, Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to CMA
* Has written to CMA to request standard three week suspension of commencement of that phase II review
* During this period, Poundland will continue to consider carefully whether to proceed with a phase II review or to withdraw from proposed transaction
* CMA has announced merger will therefore be referred for a phase II review