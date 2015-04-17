FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment launches 300 mln euro capital increase
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment launches 300 mln euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces its intention to raise additional capital through an offer of new shares

* Aims to raise about 300 million euros ($323.22 million) through issuance of offer shares

* Offer is expected to be completed before end of April

* Offer to be made by way of private placement to institutional and other sophisticated investors in the U.K. and elsewhere outside the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

