BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says reaches settlement with FCA
April 17, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says reaches settlement with FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Has reached a settlement with FCA with regard to investigation concerning certain related party transactions disclosed in company’s 2012 annual report

* Details of settlement must remain confidential at this stage until fca has published a statutory notice

* Main focus was three related party transactions between companies within the Berau Group and entities connected with Rosan Roeslani, with an aggregate value of $12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
