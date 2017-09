April 17 (Reuters) - Aures Technologies SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 17 million euros ($18.33 million) versus 14.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees double digit growth for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1cD5LhJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)