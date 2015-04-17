FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostic Holdings says to move ahead with London IPO
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostic Holdings says to move ahead with London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Integrated Diagnostic Holdings Plc:

* Announcement of intention to IPO and list on london stock exchange

* Is expected that admission will be completed in May 2015

* Selling shareholders are expected to sell approximately 50 pct of company’s share capital, inclusive of exercising over-allotment option

* In relation to its planned IPO, co has achieved progress in completing regulatory and listing requirements for egyptian stock exchange

* Simultaneous offering and listing on EGX alongside LSE will not be possible under envisaged timeframe

* Will determine whether to complete EGX filing process subsequent to london stock exchange listing Source text for Eikon:

