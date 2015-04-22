BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges proposes cash return of 0.11 euros per share

April 22 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :

* Proposes cash return to shareholders of 0.11 euros per share

* Proposes to increase share capital by 43.8 million euros ($46.98 million) by capitalising reserves

* Proposes to decrease the share capital by 7.2 million euros to fund the cash return

* Says capital increase, decrease and cash return to be discussed on general meeting of May 20, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1PiqKEA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)