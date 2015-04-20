BRIEF-Byggmax Q1 operating loss lower

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Byggmax, Q1 net sales amounted to sek 570.0 m (487.0) up 17.0 percent

* Byggmax Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative sek 16.1 m (negative 20.0)

* Byggmax has determined it’s long term goals for the Group as follows: organic growth to exceed 15 percent per year in net sales

* Through expansion of the chain of stores and increased sales in comparable stores attain an EBIT margin in relation to net sales that exceeds 11 percent

* Sales in comparable stores increased 12 pct Further company coverage: