BRIEF-Byggmax Q1 operating loss lower
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Byggmax Q1 operating loss lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Byggmax, Q1 net sales amounted to sek 570.0 m (487.0) up 17.0 percent

* Byggmax Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative sek 16.1 m (negative 20.0)

* Byggmax has determined it’s long term goals for the Group as follows: organic growth to exceed 15 percent per year in net sales

* Through expansion of the chain of stores and increased sales in comparable stores attain an EBIT margin in relation to net sales that exceeds 11 percent

* Sales in comparable stores increased 12 pct Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

