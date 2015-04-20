FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 volume of new loans brokered in Private Clients division up at EUR 1.94 bln
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 volume of new loans brokered in Private Clients division up at EUR 1.94 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of new loans brokered in Hypoport AG’s Private Clients division under its main brand, Dr. Klein, in Q1 of 2015 increased by 31 pct compared with corresponding period of last year to 1.94 billion euros ($2.10 billion)

* Insurance portfolio managed by Dr. Klein also performed well, growing in Q1 by just under 16 pct over past twelve months to 116.1 million euros excluding investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.