BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 volume of new loans brokered in Private Clients division up at EUR 1.94 bln

April 20 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of new loans brokered in Hypoport AG’s Private Clients division under its main brand, Dr. Klein, in Q1 of 2015 increased by 31 pct compared with corresponding period of last year to 1.94 billion euros ($2.10 billion)

* Insurance portfolio managed by Dr. Klein also performed well, growing in Q1 by just under 16 pct over past twelve months to 116.1 million euros excluding investments