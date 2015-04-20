FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adcock says independent board views Bidvest offer fair, reasonable
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock says independent board views Bidvest offer fair, reasonable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Opinion on Bidvest offer, posting of response circular and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Independent expert is of opinion that terms and conditions of bidvest offer are fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders

* PIC, South Africa’s largest investment institution and a significant shareholder in Adcock, has already indicated that it will not be accepting Bidvest offer

* Is of unanimous view that Bidvest offer is fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders

* Directors of Joffe and Morar, have both indicated that they will not be selling their Adcock shares in terms of Bidvest offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.