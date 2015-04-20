FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karolinska Development says Aprea presents preliminary clinical results
April 20, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karolinska Development says Aprea presents preliminary clinical results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development Ab

* Aprea presents preliminary clinical phase ib/ii results in ovarian cancer at aacr with apr-246 - a novel candidate drug that restores mutant p53 protein into its wild-type function

* The data presented indicate that APR-246 can be combined with standard chemotherapy, that preliminary efficacy data indicate that the combination regimen has activity in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, and that no new safety concerns have emerged in the first treatment cohort Further company coverage:

