BRIEF-AD.Dragowski to change its activities and majority shareholder

April 20 (Reuters) - AD.Dragowski SA :

* Signs investment agreement with shareholders, Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. and A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o. that envisages changing its activities and majority shareholder

* Investment agreement sees transfer of assets worth 4.5 million zlotys ($1.21 million) as contribution in-kind to A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o.

* In exchange for its all assets company will acquire 99 percent stake in A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o.

* As result of investment agreement majority stake in the company will be acquired by Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* After deal it is planned that company will be engaged in investment activity

* The company's shareholders include: Lech Dragowski, Malgorzata Dragowska, Lukasz Dragowski, Danuta Grelewicz Podgorska ($1 = 3.7162 zlotys)