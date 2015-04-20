FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lucas Bols FY 2014/2015 revenue slightly decreases to 77.7 mln euros
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 20, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lucas Bols FY 2014/2015 revenue slightly decreases to 77.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* Reports full year 2014/2015 revenue of 77.7 million euros ($83.71 million), slight decrease compared to 78.7 million euros in FY 2013/2014

* Full year 2014/2015 organic operating profit growth is expected to be about 5 pct

* Net debt level reduced to 61 million euros as at March 31 from 116 million euros on Sept. 30, 2014, as a result of the refinancing through the primary proceeds from the IPO

* Says financial outcomes are preliminary and unaudited Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
