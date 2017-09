April 20 (Reuters) - Ellen AB :

* Says sales revenues during Q1 2015 increased by 54 percent compared with Q1 2014

* Q1 sales revenue 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($567,261) versus 3.2 million crowns year ago

