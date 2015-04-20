FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcorp Holdings says to acquire Dare Holdings for A$30 mln
April 20, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adcorp Holdings says to acquire Dare Holdings for A$30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Adcorp Holdings Ltd

* jse: adr - acquisition announcement

* Ntered into an agreement with Christopher Robert Hicks and C&B Hicks nominees proprietary limited

* Initial payment of A$20.4 million when conditions precedent have been fulfilled

* Effective date of acquisition will be day after conditions precedent have been fulfilled

* Total purchase consideration is estimated at A$30 million

* Acquisition is earnings enhancing to Adcorp given 100 pct debt funding being utilised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

