BRIEF-Adcorp Holdings says to acquire Dare Holdings for A$30 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Adcorp Holdings Ltd
* jse: adr - acquisition announcement
* Ntered into an agreement with Christopher Robert Hicks and C&B Hicks nominees proprietary limited
* Initial payment of A$20.4 million when conditions precedent have been fulfilled
* Effective date of acquisition will be day after conditions precedent have been fulfilled
* Total purchase consideration is estimated at A$30 million
* Acquisition is earnings enhancing to Adcorp given 100 pct debt funding being utilised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: