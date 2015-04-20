BRIEF-Ericsson says starts collaboration with Intel Security

April 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says Intel security collaborates with Ericsson to bring managed security to telecom operators

* Says combining Ericsson’s managed services expertise, global delivery capability and network security expertise with Intel Security’s broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise security solutions will enable enterprises to strengthen their security posture

* Says initially, intrusion prevention system services, e-mail security and web security solutions will be available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)