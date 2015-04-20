FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Holosfind launches three capital increases - Euronext
April 20, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Holosfind launches three capital increases - Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Holosfind announces issuing 3,537,547 new ordinary shares, they will be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21

* Holosfind also issues 960,200 new ordinary shares which will be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21

* Reason for these two capital increases was the conversion of non listed convertible bonds

* Holosfind also issues 175,000 new ordinary shares in an issue reserved for a dedicated person, shares to be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21, the reference price is 0.24 euro per share

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

