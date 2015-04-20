BRIEF-Holosfind launches three capital increases - Euronext

April 20 (Reuters) - Euronext:
* Holosfind announces issuing 3,537,547 new ordinary shares, they will be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21
* Holosfind also issues 960,200 new ordinary shares which will be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21
* Reason for these two capital increases was the conversion of non listed convertible bonds
* Holosfind also issues 175,000 new ordinary shares in an issue reserved for a dedicated person, shares to be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 21, the reference price is 0.24 euro per share
