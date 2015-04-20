FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-InXL Innovation proposes name change, Per Wargéus as Chairman
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 20, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-InXL Innovation proposes name change, Per Wargéus as Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - InXL Innovation AB :

* Proposes Per Wargéus to be Chairman of the Board

* Proposes company’s name to be changed to Avensia AB (publ)

* Porposes AGM to approve capital increase of maximum 400,000 Swedish crowns ($46,213) through private placement of maximum 2,666,667 shares directed towards Jörgen Bertilsson and Johan Liljeros, where each will receive InXL shares in proportion to their holding in Avensia AB

* Says issue is to enable absorption of Avensia as InXL’s wholly-owned subsidiary

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6555 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.