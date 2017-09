April 20 (Reuters) - WMF AG :

* Increased its FY turnover by 3 percent to 1024.3 million euros ($1 billion) when adjusted for sale of electronics brand princess in 2013

* FY operating profit (EBIT) rises significantly (+18 percent) to 55.9 million euros (2013: 47.4 million euros)

* Expects positive developments to continue in current business year Source text - bit.ly/1yJRFoz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)