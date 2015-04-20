BRIEF-Mobistar comments on Telenet-Base Company deal

April 20 (Reuters) - Mobistar Sa :
* Mobistar’s reaction to the announcement of Telenet’s decision to purchase Base Company
* Purchase in no way alters Mobistar’s strategy and confirms relevance of its ambition to become a convergent operator
* Expects them to thoroughly analyse consequences of purchase in interest of Belgian consumers, for both landline and mobile telephone services
* MVNO contract that currently links Mobistar and Telenet runs until 2017
* Acquisition paves way for consolidation of Belgian market, where Mobistar intends to play a central role Further company coverage: