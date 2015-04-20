FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar comments on Telenet-Base Company deal
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar comments on Telenet-Base Company deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Mobistar Sa :

* Mobistar’s reaction to the announcement of Telenet’s decision to purchase Base Company

* Purchase in no way alters Mobistar’s strategy and confirms relevance of its ambition to become a convergent operator

* Expects them to thoroughly analyse consequences of purchase in interest of Belgian consumers, for both landline and mobile telephone services

* MVNO contract that currently links Mobistar and Telenet runs until 2017

* Acquisition paves way for consolidation of Belgian market, where Mobistar intends to play a central role Further company coverage:

