April 20, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Financial Services sees headline loss per share of 0.8 cents for 10 months to Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Blue Financial Services Ltd

* For 12 months ended Feb. 28 2013, a headline loss per share of 4.63 cents, being a decrease (deterioration) of 626 pct

* For 12 months ended Feb. 28 2014, a headline loss per share of 0.98 cents, being a decreased loss (improvement) of 79 pct

* For 10 months ended Dec. 31 2014, a headline loss per share of 0.80 cents, down 18 pct compared to 12 months ended Feb. 28 2014

* After a review of all forensic information, board is of view that Blue was not involved in any fraudulent activities

* In this regard group has now issued a summons for 209 million rand against HIFSA for damages suffered arising out of Leonox special purpose vehicle

* Implications of legal processes can only be accounted for once realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

