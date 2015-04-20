FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung starts capital increase
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung starts capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Commences an offering of up to 2,000,000 new shares

* New shares will be issued following a share capital increase from authorized capital in two tranches

* Subscription and offer price of new shares in pre-placement will be determined in accelerated bookbuilding, will be announced and published on or about April 21

* Subscription and offer period is expected to commence on April 22

* Certain core shareholders waive approx. 67.7 percent of subscription rights

* Institutional pre-placement of up to 1,353,543 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

