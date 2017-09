April 20 (Reuters) - Home Meal Replacement SA :

* Sets capital increase share premium at 1.90 euro per share, to raise 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million) total

* Sets total price per share at 2.03 euro for 1,772,028 new shares issued

($1 = 0.9301 euros)