April 20 (Reuters) - Makheia Group SA :

* Reports FY net result after tax of 320,000 euros ($344,352), down 120,000 euros compared to FY 2013

* FY consolidated revenue 21.9 million euros, up 12.7 pct

* Sees significant increase in profitability in 2015

