BRIEF-Diagnostic Medical Systems completes 2.3 mln euro capital increase
April 20, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diagnostic Medical Systems completes 2.3 mln euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* Completes 2.3 million euro ($2.47 million) capital increase by private placement

* This capital increase took place through the issue of 12,821,525 new shares at a price of 0.18 euro per share

* Private investors including BG Master Fund PLC and Financiere de l‘Ubaye subscribed for 1 million euros

* Remainder of shares issued was subscribed by Jean-Paul Ansel, chairman and Sancerni Samuel, deputy chief executive

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

