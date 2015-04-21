BRIEF-TomTom sees 2015 revenue around 1 bln euros

April 21 (Reuters) - Tomtom Nv

* Tomtom reports first quarter 2015 results

* Group revenue of eur 205 million (Q1 ‘14: eur 205 million)

* EBITDA of eur 21 million (Q1 ‘14: eur 30 million)

* Gross margin of 54 pct (Q1 ‘14: 57%)

* Adjusted EPS of eur 0.01 (Q1 ‘14: eur 0.08, of which eur 0.04 related to a one-off tax gain)

* Net cash position of eur 77 million (Q1 ‘14: eur 44 million)

* Telematics increased its installed base by 39 pct and recurring subscription revenue by 32 pct year on year

* See 2015 revenue expected of around eur 1 billion and adjusted EPS expected of around eur 0.20

* Despite currency headwinds caused by weakening of euro, we are re-iterating our guidance for year

* We are maintaining level of investment (both capex and opex) in our core technologies at similar levels to last year and adjusted EPS is expected of around eur 0.20

* Net result for quarter was a loss of eur 6.9 million, which translates to adjusted earnings per share of eur 0.01