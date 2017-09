April 21 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Will tap its corporate bond 14/19, issued on Sept. 8, 2014, by up to 50 million euros ($53.53 million), increasing total volume of bond up to 175 million euros

* New notes will have same terms and conditions as existing notes, including maturity date Sept. 08, 2019