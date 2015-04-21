FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy remaining stake in JD Group for 1.19 bln rand
April 21, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy remaining stake in JD Group for 1.19 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

* Firm intention by Steinhoff to acquire remaining issued share capital of JD Group, and a de-listing of JDG

* Steinhoff has made an offer to acquire entire issued ordinary share capital of JD Group

* Steinhoff proposes to fund offer consideration in cash from its own resources

* Offers will comprise a cash consideration of r34.00 per remaining share translating to a maximum aggregate consideration of r1,193,790,218

* Following implementation of scheme or substitute offer as case may be, JD Group will be de-listed from securities exchange operated by JSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SHFJ.J JDGJ.J]

