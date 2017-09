April 21 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar OJSC :

* Decides to issue 135,868 shares of nominal value 292 roubles ($5) per share in closed subscription offered to Bussines Information System s.r.o. Source text: bit.ly/1HdZSV2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.6800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)