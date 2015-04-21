BRIEF-Harmony Gold says Q3 production 10 pct lower q-o-q

April 21 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd

* Harmony’s production guidance for quarter 3, financial year 2015

* Announces that it continues to restructure its operations for long term profitability

* Restructuring at Kusasalethu was completed and full cost saving will be realised in June quarter.

* Slow start-ups post December holidays and safety stoppages resulted in group production being 10% lower quarter on quarter

* Production at mine is ramping up to planned levels.

* Operating and capital costs are expected to have reduced by a similar percentage compared to previous quarter.