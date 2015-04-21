FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carpetright sees FY pretax profit ahead of market expectations
April 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carpetright sees FY pretax profit ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Full year pre-tax profits to be ahead of current market expectations

* Expects underlying pre-tax profit for year ending 2 May 2015 will be around 13 mln stg

* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 250 basis points ahead of prior year

* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 130 basis points below prior year

* Like-For-Like sales in rest of europe (Netherlands, Belgium And Republic Of Ireland) increased by 2.4 pct

* Well positioned to continue to grow market share and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

