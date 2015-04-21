FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPF says no fine to be levied on co post UOKiK's probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Notes conclusion of Polish regulatory investigation into fees

* Provident Polska remains on track to introduce new product and fee structure for new contracts by 1 August, 2015

* New structure has been tailored to customers’ preferences and allows them to choose between three product packages

* Expects there will be no material financial impact on company in introducing new structure

* Company disagrees with Uokik’s decision and submitted its appeal in January, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

