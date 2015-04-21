FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon Q1 earnings per share $1.02
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Verizon Q1 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* 565,000 net retail postpaid connections added in quarter

* Completed purchase of $10.4 billion in spectrum in federal communications commission’s aws-3 auction.

* Total operating revenues in first-quarter 2015 were $32.0 billion, a 3.8 percent increase

* Ontinues to expect full-year 2015 capital expenditures to range between $17.5 billion and $18.0 billion.

* Wireless total revenues were $22.3 billion in first-quarter 2015, up 6.9 percent

* In first-quarter 2015, wireless operating income margin was 35.0 percent, flat with last year’s q1

* Verizon wireless had 565,000 retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2015, a 4.8 percent increase

* Company added 621,000 4g smartphones to its customer base in first-quarter 2015

* In first-quarter 2015, consumer revenues were $4.0 billion, an increase of 4.0 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $32.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

