April 21 (Reuters) - 2C Partners SA :

* Allots 2,595 series I bonds with a total value of 2,595,000 zlotys ($697,843) with maturity on Oct. 21, 2017 and interest of 9.25 percent per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7186 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)