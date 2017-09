April 21 (Reuters) - Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA :

* Q1 net sales 40.4 million euros ($43.47 million) versus 42.1 million euros previous year

* Able to confirm significant growth prospects of its sales in 2015, both in pharmaceutical synthesis and in fine specialty chemicals