April 21 (Reuters) - Logic Instrument SA :

* Q1 revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.05 million) versus 1.3 million euros the previous year

* Confident about the evolution of its turnover for the year 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Dd220I Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)