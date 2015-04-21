FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-39.78 euros per Ziggo share fair squeeze out price says Enterprise Court
April 21, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-39.78 euros per Ziggo share fair squeeze out price says Enterprise Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV :

* Announces Enterprise Chamber Of Amsterdam Court of Appeal reached its judgment in statutory squeeze-out proceedings, initiated by LGE Holdco VII B.V., LGE HoldCo V B.V. and Ziggo

* Enterprise court established that 39.78 euros ($43) is the fair squeeze-out price per Ziggo share

* Enterprise court ordered all minority shareholders of Ziggo to transfer their shares to the offeror against payment of 39.78 euros per share in cash

* Up until and including May 13, 2015, shareholders may voluntarily transfer their shares to the offeror

* With judgment of enterprise court, acquisition of Ziggo by offeror can be fully finalized, enabling Liberty Global PLC to indirectly become sole shareholder of Ziggo

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

