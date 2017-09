BRIEF-Panalpina Q1 net revenue down at CHF 1.5 bln

April 22 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Q1 net revenue 1,503.4 million Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) versus Reuters poll average of 1,591 million Swiss francs

* Q1 gross profit 371.8 Swiss francs million versus Reuters poll average 381 million Swiss francs

* Q1 consolidated profit 19.6 million Swiss francs versus Reuters poll average 19.5 million Swiss francs

* Remains cautiously optimistic and expects to grow in line with market in air freight and outperform market in ocean freight