BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY pre-tax earnings up by 9.1 pct at EUR 38.3 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* FY total operating revenue rises by 7.3 pct to 70.5 million euros ($75.71 million)

* Given further new investments, FY consolidated revenue was up by 7.6 pct to 69.9 million euros

* FY EBIT excluding valuation effects and extraordinary items of 51.6 million euros, grew by 9.7 pct

* FY EBT up by 9.1 pct to 38.3 million euros

* Will propose to raise dividend per share by 6.7 pct from 0.45 euros per share to 0.48 euros per share

* FY 2015 forecast: total operating revenue of 74.0 million euros - 77.0 million euros, EBIT of 53.5 million euros - 56.0 million euros and EBT of 33.0 million euros - 35.0 million euros before valuation effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)