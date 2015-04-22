FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY pre-tax earnings up by 9.1 pct at EUR 38.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY pre-tax earnings up by 9.1 pct at EUR 38.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* FY total operating revenue rises by 7.3 pct to 70.5 million euros ($75.71 million)

* Given further new investments, FY consolidated revenue was up by 7.6 pct to 69.9 million euros

* FY EBIT excluding valuation effects and extraordinary items of 51.6 million euros, grew by 9.7 pct

* FY EBT up by 9.1 pct to 38.3 million euros

* Will propose to raise dividend per share by 6.7 pct from 0.45 euros per share to 0.48 euros per share

* FY 2015 forecast: total operating revenue of 74.0 million euros - 77.0 million euros, EBIT of 53.5 million euros - 56.0 million euros and EBT of 33.0 million euros - 35.0 million euros before valuation effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.